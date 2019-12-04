Whipping up a wonderful winter menu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter brings all kinds of wonderful things, beautiful landscapes, holidays, cozy meals. You know what else the new season brings? Big change in the menu at Anna’s House!!! That’s something we can all smile about. Anna’s House is one of the most popular breakfast and lunch spots in West Michigan, they always manage to put a unique spin on your ordinary breakfast! And because we love good food so much, we like to showcase their seasonal menus. Here’s a look at some of the new dishes they’re whipping up!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

This new menu is so good and the largest seasonal menu that Anna’s House has debuted in a while. We only showed about half of the new dishes — they were all delicious. By the way, if you’d like to check out the full menu, which is quite large, you can view it online and the vegan menu is listed there as well.

You can also give the gift of amazing food this holiday season. Anna’s House has a holiday gift card special now through January 1st, when you buy a certain amount, you get a bonus back!

Anna’s House has multiple locations in West Michigan, and a few outside it, they’re in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Holland and Grandville.

Holiday Gift Card Special – Buy $25, get a $5 Bonus