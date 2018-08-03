eightWest

When it comes to your money – think local

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2018 12:04 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2018 12:04 PM EDT

When it comes to your money – think local

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - When it comes to managing your money, it can be a simple process if you're working with the right people. Whether you're thinking of investing, retiring or even starting a college fund for a child, your local credit union may be a great option.

In Lowell, Portland Federal  Credit Union can help you manage your finances, with helpful and convenient banking solutions and services.

PFCU

  • Becoming a member takes us a $6 deposit to open a savings account
  • Lifetime membership
  • www.pfcu4me.com
  • 11635 Fulton Street E – Lowell
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven