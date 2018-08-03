When it comes to your money – think local
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - When it comes to managing your money, it can be a simple process if you're working with the right people. Whether you're thinking of investing, retiring or even starting a college fund for a child, your local credit union may be a great option.
In Lowell, Portland Federal Credit Union can help you manage your finances, with helpful and convenient banking solutions and services.
PFCU
- Becoming a member takes us a $6 deposit to open a savings account
- Lifetime membership
- www.pfcu4me.com
- 11635 Fulton Street E – Lowell
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.