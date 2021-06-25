When is it important for children to stop sucking their thumb to prevent dental complications?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Thumb-sucking habits are normal reflexes from birth to 3 years of age, it’s used as a calming technique when a child may feel stressed. However if the habit continues for too long, it can pose a risk for dental and skeletal complications.

Dr. Kevin Knapp with Knapp Orthodontics joins us today to explain when it’s important for children to stop sucking their thumb or finger.

