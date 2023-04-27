GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Your home is a reflection of your personal style and that reflection doesn’t have to end at the front door. Tending to the landscaping around your house can be a big job, but there is help. The staff at Harder and Warner Landscape and Boutique Gardens have the answers to your tough gardening questions.

The most important thing to consider when planning your landscaping is to pick the right plant or tree for the right spot. You need to consider wind, sunlight and the type of soil. Harder and Warner can help plan your garden. Just bring in pictures or describe the area and staff can recommend a plant or a tree that will fit the space.

Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens

6464 Broadmoor SE

Caledonia

Open 7 days a week

616-698-6910

