What’s the best approach to take with your investments?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – How has this recent stretch of market volatility been a wake up call for investors and what’s the best approach we can take right now?

That’s what we’re discussing today with Laurel and Taylor Steward of Mattson Financial Services are in studio today to discuss key ingredients to your retirement. Mattson Financial Services provides full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. Gary and Taylor are also popular radio show hosts.

Contact info:

Main Office

3226 28th Street SE

Kentwood, MI 49512

Toll Free: 800-536-8907

Direct: 616-514-3831

Fax: 616-805-5348

Email: info@mattsonfinancial.com

Sponsored by Mattson Financial Services, LLC.