GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you haven’t been to Battle Creek lately, you might be surprised at the transformation happening there. The Battle Creek Community Foundation recently purchased the 32West Michigan building in Battle Creek to help businesses flourish in the downtown area. They’re working toward building 32 Enterprises inside of the building – a program to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and succeed, and to increase small businesses and foot traffic in downtown Battle Creek.

The foundation’s President and CEO, Brenda Hunt, joins us today to tell us more about this new addition!

Battle Creek Community Foundation

32 West Michigan Avenue, Suite 1 – Battle Creek

269-962-2181

BCCFoundation.org

