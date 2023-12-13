GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been a busy year for Hospice of Michigan and the nonprofit is gearing up for 2024.

Its signature fundraiser, Barley, BBQ & Beats, sold out this year in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Cadillac, Ann Arbor, Traverse City and Alpena, with over 4,000 attendees. You can still participate by donating to Hospice of Michigan – and the Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation will double your donation from now until the end of 2023.

Stay tuned for 2024’s Barley, BBQ & Beats in Grand Rapids back at GLC Live at 20 Monroe on May 11.

Sponsored by Hospice of Michigan.