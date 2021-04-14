What’s coming to Soaring Eagle in the next few months!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle has a great lineup started for their shows with 6 concerts announced at their outdoor venue already. Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are performing on July 15th – tickets just went on sale! There are also still tickets available for Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Megadeath. You can get tickets for all those shows here.

If you’re headed to the Casino and Resort soon, there are restrictions in place to keep everyone safe including a mask requirement, temperature checks, reduced capacity, increased hand sanitizer stations and additional cleaning practices at both the casino and waterpark.

Since it’s still not completely warm outside, its the perfect time to visit the tropical waterpark! Monday through Thursday next week they’re closed for scheduled maintenance and upgrades so keep that in mind when you’re looking to check it out. The hotel remains open and guests will still have access to the hotel pool area.

There are several options for lodging too, including the new Retreat! Check out everything happening at the Casino and Resort and the Waterpark and Retreat!