What’s blooming in Heritage Hill

This Saturday you’re invited to come see what’s blooming in our neighborhood at the annual Heritage Hill Garden Tour. Here to tell us more is Mary Robinson. You can discover 12 hidden gardens (and some not so hidden) as you stroll the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood.
Homes to visit:
- 40 College NE
- 50 Lafayette NE
- 115 College SE
- 218 College SE
- 226 College SE
- 227 College SE
- 342 Morris SE
- 440 College SE
- 511 Prospect SE
- 536 Prospect SE
- 540 Prospect SE
- 546 Prospect SE
Heritage Hill Garden Tour
- Saturday, June 15
- 9AM – 2PM
- Start Tour at Central Reformed Church
- Tickets: $8 in advance, $10 day of tour