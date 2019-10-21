What you need to know about your credit score & credit cards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s two questions, #1 – do you know your credit score? #2 – do you know why it’s important? Here to answer some important questions is Scott Dobson from Consumers Credit Union.

What is your credit score?

Your credit score is a number typically between 300 and 850 calculated using a standardized formula from the information on your credit report, like your payment history. Credit unions and banks check your credit score to determine the risk associated with any loan that you take out. The higher your score, the lower the risk (and the better interest rate you’ll get for your credit card, mortgage, auto loan and more).

Scores below 600 are considered poor, and those above 720, excellent.

What factors influence your credit and how to improve?

Paying your bills on time is one of the most important things you can do to maintain (or build) a good credit score. Watching your credit limits (keeping card balances well below the limit) and fixing any credit report errors is key to improving your credit.

Lenders aren’t the only ones checking credit. A credit check is often part of a standard background check for employers, insurance agents and landlords.

You can monitor your score through free services like Credit Karma or get a free copy of your entire report at sites like annualcreditreport.com.

