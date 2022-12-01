GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Pretty soon the presents will start to build up under the Christmas tree but once you’re done unwrapping everything – how do you properly recycle all those boxes, bags and plastic that come with all those gifts? Jeff Johnston from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is here with us today to give us information about how to recycle this holiday season.

The rules of recycling vary depending on where you live. Their campaign is aimed at making sure people “Know It Before They Throw It.” You can learn a lot more at RecyclingRaccoons.org.

For questions specific to the Grand Rapids and Kent County area, visit ReimagineTrash.org.

Sponsored by EGLE.