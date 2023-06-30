GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re in the market for a new or used vehicle, it’s important to make sure you are prepared for the buying process. Setting a budget, deciding which vehicle best suits your needs, and researching financing options are crucial steps in finding a great ride that will serve you for years to come. Susi Elkins, MSUFCU chief community impact officer, discussed car buying strategies.

Be prepared for secondary costs such as:

• Monthly loan payments

• Fuel

• Title and registration fees

• Insurance

• Maintenance

MSUFCU offers low auto loan rates and you can get approved in as few as 10 minutes. Other benefits include:

• No application fees

• No prepayment penalties

• Rates as low as 6.84% APR

• Flexible terms up to 84 months

MSU Federal Credit Union

Two Kent County locations

New location: 4580 28th St. SE in Kentwood

86 Monroe Center NW in Grand Rapids

MSUFCU.org

Sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union.