GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re in the market for a new or used vehicle, it’s important to make sure you are prepared for the buying process. Setting a budget, deciding which vehicle best suits your needs, and researching financing options are crucial steps in finding a great ride that will serve you for years to come. Susi Elkins, MSUFCU chief community impact officer, discussed car buying strategies.
Be prepared for secondary costs such as:
• Monthly loan payments
• Fuel
• Title and registration fees
• Insurance
• Maintenance
MSUFCU offers low auto loan rates and you can get approved in as few as 10 minutes. Other benefits include:
• No application fees
• No prepayment penalties
• Rates as low as 6.84% APR
• Flexible terms up to 84 months
MSU Federal Credit Union
Two Kent County locations
New location: 4580 28th St. SE in Kentwood
86 Monroe Center NW in Grand Rapids
MSUFCU.org
Sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union.