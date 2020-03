GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What’s the best thing to do right now with your retirement money?

Tom Jacobs, from Jacobs Financial Services, stopped by to explain how they work to keep everyone’s money safe during this time where the market is so volatile.

Tom even has a new book out, Retirement Domination, which goes into more detail about the subject. Click here to receive a free copy!

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.