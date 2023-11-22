GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is looking for the most Remarkable Women in West Michigan.

The Remarkable Women contest honors women who are making a difference in the community, honors her self-achievement, creativity and spirit.

“It was pretty epic. I’ve been revisiting the photos and the experience which has been really special. They rolled out the literal red carpet for us. We just felt like Hollywood stars for a few days,” said Elise Kutt, owner of Mod Bettie Portrait Boutique and Naughty Bettie lingerie boutique, who was the 2023 winner of WOOD TV8’s Remarkable Women contest.

Nexstar-owned stations across the country pick local Remarkable Women winners who each win a trip to Los Angeles. Kutt along with more than 150 other women were on that trip last year.

“We were all flown to Hollywood. We stayed at the Loews Hotel. Every single detail (down) to the welcome bags we received were so incredibly special and thoughtful and really made us feel like the work that we’re each doing is being recognized and is valuable and important,” Kutt said.

Kutt had no idea a friend had nominated her. When she got a call that she had been selected as a finalist, she was in shock.

“We do this because we’re driven internally by this thing and we don’t often stop to slow down and think about the impact and so when you get going, you get going and it’s nice to celebrate that work and to honor those individuals that are lifting up other women through the process,” Kutt said.

If you’d like to nominate a someone, you can do so on woodtv.com by clicking here. The deadline is Nov. 30.