What do you know about fruity beers?

The Craft Beer Craze has revolutionized the beer industry in West Michigan and throughout the country. Brewers are experimenting with all sorts of flavors to challenge what you know about beer. Today, we’re diving into Fruity Beers with Certified Cicerone, Allison Hoekstra from Navigate Brews.
Events:
Craft Beer Bingo
- July 30th 6:30pm
- Craft Beer Cellar
- Tickets $20
So Citrus
- Aug 13th 6:30pm
- Craft Beer Cellar
- Tickets $25
Farmhouse Ales
- Aug 20th 6:30pm
- Craft Beer Cellar
- Tickets $20
All tickets on Eventbrite.com & more info on the Navigate Brews Facebook page.