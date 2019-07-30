What do you know about fruity beers?

Are you looking for a summer getaway, maybe for you and your significant other or the entire family? Well there’s a new place to stay at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, it’s called The Retreat. The Retreat is the perfect option, it’s brand new and instead of opting for a traditional hotel room, you can stay in this comfortable, contemporary spot. Rachael really loved the clean lines of its décor and having space to eat, like this island in the kitchen area and being able to have snacks and beverages right there and ready to go. You can relax in the TV area and even sit out on the patio.

The Retreat is located just a short walk from the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. It’s truly nice to have the amenities of the watermark, and a restaurant close by.