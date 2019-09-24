West Michigan’s “Wine, Beer, and Food Festival” honored on Forbes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We want to congratulate the organizers of the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival. Forbes.com writer, Sandra MacGregor, just published an article highlighting a dozen “Fall Wine Festivals In North American You Don’t Want to Miss” including the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival. The Grand Rapids festival now in its 12th year is one of only two U.S. events listed not on the West Coast.

“Michigan is gaining acclaim as a wine region worth watching so why not see for yourself what the buzz is about at the state’s premier tasting event. Visitors can sample over 1,500 wines, beers, ciders and spirits from the area and around the world,” MacGregor wrote. “The event also features multi-course pairing dinners, food, live music and more. November 21 to 23, 2019.”

Advanced tickets for the 12th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival may be purchased online for $15 per person and are valid for a one-time use Thursday, Friday or Saturday. A 3-Day Pass (available online in advance for $40) allows admission each day of the Festival and is intended for those who want to get the most out of their tasting experience. The 3-Day Pass is available for purchase online until November 21 at 9pm.

Admission to this Festival is for those 21 or older, and valid ID is required to purchase tickets and to enter.

12th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival @ DeVos Place