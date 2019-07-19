West Michigan women leading the way at Spectrum Health and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

There’s a group of women in West Michigan making a difference, especially at Spectrum Health and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Connie Lettinga and Kaylee Swanson are here to talk to us about the LEAD program.

LEAD, or Ladies Empowering & Advocating for a Difference, is a group of passionate female donors wanting to make a difference within the community, specifically within health care at Spectrum Health including Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. LEAD engages women of all generations in the power of philanthropy by providing quarterly opportunities to learn more about the life changing and lifesaving programs at Spectrum Health so members can make an educated decision on which program(s) they would like to support.

Their next LEAD Learning Session is on September 18 featuring The Gerber Foundation Neonatal Center (NICU) at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital which provides the highest degree of quality care for at-risk newborns. Join them to learn more about how we care for our tiniest and most vulnerable patients.