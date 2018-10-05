West Michigan viewer creates new fall drink for Biggby Coffee
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -
We are starting today's show with a treat from our friends at BIGGBY Coffee!
We told you last week about a special contest that let you craft your own drink that might just land on the BIGGBY menu.
And BIGGBY has narrowed it down to the top 3 and they're going to let us choose the winner! Sara is here to tell us more about the finalists.
The finalists:
"Toasted Marshmallow Latte"
WINNER!
- Sabrina Musk
- A combination of espresso, mellow, & toffeenut
- Served hot.
"Happy Harvest Latte"
- Alexandra Terpstr
- A combination of espresso, butterscotch, cinnamon, & caramel
- Served hot.
"Sweater Weather Latte"
- Denise Bos Eding
- A combination of blackberry, hazelnut, & caramel
- Served hot.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tests: Otsego, Plainwell water OK to drink
- EPA officials come to Kzoo for PFAS roundtable
- Police: Driver ran red light, collided with bus
- Jordan Lake no body contact advisory lifted
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.