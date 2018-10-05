eightWest

West Michigan viewer creates new fall drink for Biggby Coffee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -

We are starting today's show with a treat from our friends at BIGGBY Coffee!

We told you last week about a special contest that let you craft your own drink that might just land on the BIGGBY menu.

And BIGGBY has narrowed it down to the top 3 and they're going to let us choose the winner! Sara is here to tell us more about the finalists.

The finalists:

"Toasted Marshmallow Latte"

WINNER! 

  • Sabrina Musk
  • A combination of espresso, mellow, & toffeenut
  • Served hot. 

"Happy Harvest Latte" 

  • Alexandra Terpstr
  • A combination of espresso, butterscotch, cinnamon, & caramel
  • Served hot.

"Sweater Weather Latte" 

  • Denise Bos Eding
  • A combination of blackberry, hazelnut, & caramel
  • Served hot.
