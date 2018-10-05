West Michigan viewer creates new fall drink for Biggby Coffee

We are starting today's show with a treat from our friends at BIGGBY Coffee!

We told you last week about a special contest that let you craft your own drink that might just land on the BIGGBY menu.

And BIGGBY has narrowed it down to the top 3 and they're going to let us choose the winner! Sara is here to tell us more about the finalists.

The finalists:

"Toasted Marshmallow Latte"

WINNER!

Sabrina Musk

A combination of espresso, mellow, & toffeenut

Served hot.

"Happy Harvest Latte"

Alexandra Terpstr

A combination of espresso, butterscotch, cinnamon, & caramel

Served hot.

"Sweater Weather Latte"