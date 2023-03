GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – More than 200 students from the lakeshore will take the stage in what is probably one of the biggest talent shows in the state! It’s the West Michigan Student Showcase. Carla Flanders joins us to tell us all about this event, which has been going on for decades!

West Michigan Student Showcase

March 15th & 16th at 7pm

Frauenthal Theater – Muskegon

Advance Tickets: $6 students, $10 adults

Day Of: $15

WestMIShowcase.org