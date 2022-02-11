West Michigan Spartans hosting the 12th Annual Spartan Winter Tailgate this Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Thursday is the 12th annual Spartan Winter Tailgate. The event allows Spartan fans across West Michigan to celebrate another great season of football while honoring those making a difference in our community.

Theron from West Michigan Spartans and Karen from the Michael Sadler Foundation join us today!

















GameChang3rs…Building Legacies is how the Michael Sadler Foundation is making the biggest impact right now. It’s a K-12 program in which trained high school juniors and seniors mentor younger students in grades 2, 4, 6 and 8.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the event, visit WestMichiganSpartans.org.