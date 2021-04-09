West Michigan racing team takes part in One Lap of America event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re probably all familiar with the Cannonball Run movies but did you know it was a real-life event? The man that created it has turned that race into a kinder and more gentle event called One Lap of America.

Two West Michigan racers are a part of it! Scott Robertson and Becky Burton from the Robertson Racing Team join us today along with Larry from Tommy’s Express Car Wash, who sponsors the team.

