GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A West Michigan native is restoring a piece of Detroit history and we wanted to learn more about this massive project. The home is the 7,000-square-foot Rose Estate. The “Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin, owned this gem for 25 years and it sat abandoned for 10 years. Trevor Thomas, who is a former WOOD TV8 colleague, is part of this amazing restoration project.

