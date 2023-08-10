GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The summer season comes with all of the opportunities for outdoor music and entertainment. It may feel like summer is winding down but there are still so many festivals and music events to check out.

This weekend, Grand Rapids is celebrating 50 years of hip hop! First up is Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Music Festival at The Pyramid Scheme on Friday, Aug. 11, organized by Sixman, a Grand Rapids native. On Saturday, Monk Matthaeus has organized One Peace Hip Hop Festival at Martin Luther King Park. It’s a free-admission, family-friendly celebration with basketball, soccer, DJs, breakdancers and more! On Sunday, there’s a break-dancing competition at Paul I Phillips, called One of One.

Sparta Celtic Festival August 11 & 12

Sparta Village – Rogers Park

SpartaCelticFest.org

Walk the Beat August 11 & 12

East Side Grand Haven

WalkTheBeat.org



Unity Christian Music Festival August 9-12

Heritage Landing in Muskegon

UnityMusicFestival.com

