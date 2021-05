GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been a long year without live music and live events, luckily the West Michigan Jazz Society is back with the 22nd Annual Jazz in the Park series starting June 7th in Millennium Park!

Michelle and Mary join us today to tell us what we can expect from this year’s event!

22nd Annual Jazz in the Park

Millennium Park Amphitheater Stage

Kicking off June 7th – every Monday through August 16 (except July 5)

Free admission and parking

WMichJazz.org