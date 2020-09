GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Live music is slowly, and safely, coming back. The West Michigan Jazz Society is partnering again with Noto’s Old World Italian Dining to bring you Jazz in the Park(ing Lot)!

To attend, just purchase a picnic meal for the event through Noto’s here. The event will also be livestreamed on the WMJS’s Facebook page.

Jazz in the Park(ing Lot)

September 22nd @ 5:30pm

Noto’s Old World Italian Dining

WMichJazz.org