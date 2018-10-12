West Michigan ice cream named Business of the Year Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - It may be cold outside, but that doesn’t stop us from enjoying some homemade ice cream. Cone Appétit. But for Tara VanWagoner, it’s about more than ice cream. The mission is to abolish human trafficking. They have teamed up with Exodus Cry in that mission.

Just this week, Cone Appétit was named Business of the Year at the GROW Seeds of Growth Luncheon and has been featured on forbes.com.

Where to find Cone Appétit

Grand Central Market

55 Monroe Center

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Le Bon Macaron

951 Cherry St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Martha's Vineyard

200 Union Ave NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Exodus Cry's Nefarious Screening