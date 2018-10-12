West Michigan ice cream named Business of the Year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - It may be cold outside, but that doesn’t stop us from enjoying some homemade ice cream. Cone Appétit. But for Tara VanWagoner, it’s about more than ice cream. The mission is to abolish human trafficking. They have teamed up with Exodus Cry in that mission.
Just this week, Cone Appétit was named Business of the Year at the GROW Seeds of Growth Luncheon and has been featured on forbes.com.
Where to find Cone Appétit
Grand Central Market
55 Monroe Center
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Le Bon Macaron
951 Cherry St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Martha's Vineyard
200 Union Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Exodus Cry's Nefarious Screening
- Thursday, October 25
- 6:30PM - 8:30PM
- Celebration Cinema Woodland - Grand Rapids
- Tickets at Eventbrite.com
