GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to start thinking about home projects and landscaping ideas for when the weather gets warmer and .we know a place that is full of inspiration: the West Michigan Home and Garden Show!
It kicks off this Thursday and runs all weekend – Carolyn joins us today for a preview of what we can expect!
West Michigan Home and Garden Show
DeVos Place
Thursday, March 2 3pm-9pm
Friday, March 3 12pm-9:30pm
Saturday, March 4 10am-9pm
Sunday, March 5 11am-6pm
Adult: $12
Child (6-14): $5
Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18
GRHomeShow.com
Sponsored by the West Michigan Home and Garden Show.