West Michigan Golf Show starts tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For over 30 years, West Michigan has started their golf season off right with the West Michigan Golf Show at DeVos Place!

This year’s show starts Friday, February 14th and runs through Sunday, February 16th. Enjoy putting contests, free swing lessons, seminars and vendors all under one roof!

Show Dates & Hours:

Friday, February 14:2pm-9pm
Saturday, February 15:10am-6pm
Sunday, February 16:10am-4pm

Admission:

Adults: $10 Online / $12 At the Door
Adult Twilight Rate: $8 at the Door, last 2 hours each day!
Juniors 14 & Under: FREE

