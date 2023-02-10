GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have warmer than usual temperatures for the next several days, and even sunshine in the forecast! For some, that probably has you thinking about warmer weather activities, such as golf! It just so happens, the West Michigan Golf Show is opening today in downtown Grand Rapids – we’re giving you a preview of what you can expect this weekend!

>>>Take a look!

West Michigan Golf Show

Today through Sunday

DeVos Place

Tickets: $12, juniors 14 and under are free

WestMichiganGolfShow.com

Sponsored by the West Michigan Golf Show.