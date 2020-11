GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You might think that to be a successful fashion designer you’d have to live in New York or Paris.

But a local designer is proving you can have it all – celebrities and stars wearing your designs and a beautiful life here in West Michigan.

RC Caylan’s story is inspiring — from his humble start in fashion to his always positive attitude to his newly opened store in Grand Rapids… take a look!

RC Caylan Atelier

1876 Breton Rd SE

(616) 259-7171

RCCaylan.com