GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Soaring Eagle has a great lineup started for their shows with 6 concerts announced at their outdoor venue already. Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are performing on July 15th - tickets just went on sale! There are also still tickets available for Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Megadeath. You can get tickets for all those shows here.

If you're headed to the Casino and Resort soon, there are restrictions in place to keep everyone safe including a mask requirement, temperature checks, reduced capacity, increased hand sanitizer stations and additional cleaning practices at both the casino and waterpark.