West Michigan artists connect during COVID to create special art exhibit called “Silver Lining”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us looked for ways to express ourselves during this ongoing pandemic, especially with more free time. Eight award-winning West Michigan artists connected during COVID to create some beautiful art, which will be displayed in a new exhibition called silver lining, which starts today.

Two of the artists, elaine and barbara, join us today!

Silver Lining Exhibition

An exhibition of pandemic paintings

April 9 – May 30

Frames Unlimited Gallery

2964 28th St. SE – Kentwood