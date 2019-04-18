eightWest

Werq your rack and save a life

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 04:09 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 04:30 PM EDT

Werq your rack and save a life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - One in eight women in America will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. While that's a scary number, with proper screenings and early detection, survival numbers are good. There's a fun workout fundraiser just around the corner that raises money to help women right here in West Michigan. Here to tell us more is Angie Karsten.

WERQ Your Rack is a dance fitness party benefiting local breast cancer programs supported by Betty Ford Breast Care Services. The event will include vendors from companies that support health, beauty, women, fitness, and breast cancer patients. The dance party portion of the event is a fierce, 90-minute WERQ out party with lights, a concert stage, and multiple instructors. You will want to wear your favorite workout gear and gym shoes because you will burn 700-1200 calories and could get over 10,000 steps in this hour and a half alone! All dance and fitness abilities are welcome.

WERQ Your Rack 2019

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries