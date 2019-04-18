Werq your rack and save a life Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - One in eight women in America will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. While that's a scary number, with proper screenings and early detection, survival numbers are good. There's a fun workout fundraiser just around the corner that raises money to help women right here in West Michigan. Here to tell us more is Angie Karsten.

WERQ Your Rack is a dance fitness party benefiting local breast cancer programs supported by Betty Ford Breast Care Services. The event will include vendors from companies that support health, beauty, women, fitness, and breast cancer patients. The dance party portion of the event is a fierce, 90-minute WERQ out party with lights, a concert stage, and multiple instructors. You will want to wear your favorite workout gear and gym shoes because you will burn 700-1200 calories and could get over 10,000 steps in this hour and a half alone! All dance and fitness abilities are welcome.

WERQ Your Rack 2019