GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival takes place in a little less than a month! The festival is now in its 16th year and continues to grow every year, offering something new for visitors. This year, they’re expanding with a VIP experience. Dawn Baker joins us now to tell us all about it.

We’re also giving you the chance to win your way into the event! Enter here for your chance to win two general admission tickets or two VIP tickets to the event!

Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

Nov.18 & 19

DeVos Place

Pairing tickets only available at GRWineFestival.com

Admission, tasting tickets, tasting sessions also available at GRWineFestival.com

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival.