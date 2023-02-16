GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Cardiovascular disease is the Number 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year. That’s a third of our mothers, sisters, friends, neighbors, coworkers and more and can affect women of any age. That’s why today women and men are gathering to go red for women at the annual Grand Rapids luncheon with the American Heart Association.

That’s where we find Morgan Poole, to learn about what’s happening today and how we can all stay heart healthy.

How You Can Help:

Silent Auction: The silent auction is open for bidding! Please visit https://event.gives/grgored/items to check out the amazing items available. The auction will close at 11:55 AM on Thursday, February 16th. Winners will be notified by text at that time.

Donations: The Go Red campaign has a goal to raise funds for life saving research, programming, and education across West Michigan and beyond. Your donations help place free CPR kits in West MI households and schools, fund research at institutions such as Hope College and Van Andel institute, and so much more. Bold Hearts Club: In preparation for the American Heart Association’s 100th birthday in 2024, we are inviting all supporters to join the Bold Hearts Club. This exclusive recognition opportunity is reserved for the first 100 supporters to donate $100 to the Go Red campaign. Members of this elite group will be recognized on signage and in the 2024 Go Red event program. To donate, please go to: https://bit.ly/3BD7AbF