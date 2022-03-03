We’re giving you a preview of this weekend’s West Michigan Home & Garden Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The West Michigan Home & Garden Show is back and we’ve brought the pink couch on the road! We’re so excited to be back this year and we’re coming to you from DeVos Place today and tomorrow. We’re showing you all there is to see and do here. Every product and service for your home and garden is here under one roof with more than 300 exhibitors, and almost all are local businesses. There are gorgeous gardens everywhere you look and on-stage presentations and demonstrations for you to learn from the experts.

West Michigan Home & Garden Show

Thursday, March 3rd – Sunday, March 6th
DeVos Place
Tickets: Adults $12, children $5
GRHomeShow.com

