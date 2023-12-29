GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know that soon the weather will be warmer and spring will be around the corner and that means the return of a favorite west Michigan tradition, Tulip Time. Gwen is the Executive Director of the Tulip Time Festival and she joins us today to talk about what’s to expect at the festival in 2024!

Tulip Time is making it easier to explore the wonders of the festival with this “done-for-you” tour. Guests can purchase tickets for this motorcoach tour that will include a costumed guide, lunch, a VIP tour through the Tulip Immersion Garden, a tour of the city with stops at Hope College and Big Red Lighthouse, and time at Windmill Island Gardens. Guests and residents alike can see Holland and Tulip Time in ways they never have before.

Tulip Time 2024

May 4th-12th

Tickets on sale now

TulipTime.com