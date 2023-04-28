GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s almost the month of May, and in West Michigan, that means it’s almost time for the Amway River Bank Run!

Today we have Russ Hines from the race and Tanell with Blue Cross Blue Shield with us to talk about the 46th year of the race. More than 10,000 people are expected to compete in the event this year, which features the largest 25K road race in the country and the only 25K Wheelchair racing division in the world. The event will also feature a 25K Handcycle division.

There’s still time to register to run or walk in the event, or you can participate by volunteering! This year’s event takes place on Saturday, May 13, starting at Ottawa Avenue and Lyon Street in downtown Grand Rapids.

Amway River Bank Run

To register for the run or get more information, visit AmwayRiverBankRun.com!