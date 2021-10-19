We’re gearing up for the Amway River Bank Run this Saturday!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Amway River Bank Run is a 44 year long tradition. It’s finally taking place in downtown Grand Rapids this Saturday! There is still time to register and organizers are implementing a bunch of safety measures to keep everyone safe.

Here to talk about this year’s event is Dr. Matt Axtman from Spectrum Health and Russ Hines from River Bank Run Events and Media.

Amway River Bank Run

Saturday, October 23rd

Registration closes at 5pm on Friday

AmwayRiverBankRun.com

