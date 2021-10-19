We’re gearing up for the Amway River Bank Run this Saturday!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Amway River Bank Run is a 44 year long tradition. It’s finally taking place in downtown Grand Rapids this Saturday! There is still time to register and organizers are implementing a bunch of safety measures to keep everyone safe.
Here to talk about this year’s event is Dr. Matt Axtman from Spectrum Health and Russ Hines from River Bank Run Events and Media.
Amway River Bank Run
Saturday, October 23rd
Registration closes at 5pm on Friday
AmwayRiverBankRun.com
Sponsored by Spectrum Health.