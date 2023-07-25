GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The summer season is going by fast! Soon our students will be back in the classroom before we know it. If you know of a student looking for a unique approach to high school education, you will want to check out Wellspring Preparatory High School, the sponsor of this segment. Wellspring Prep is a tuition-free public charter school located in Grand Rapids. You are invited to a special event to learn more about the benefits of a Wellspring Preparatory High School education. Emily Hurrell is here today.

Back to School Bash

Time & Date: 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2023

Location: High school parking lot

Sign-up here: WellspringPrep.com/Bingo

Wellspring Preparatory High School

1031 Page St. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

(616) 235-9500

WellspringPrep.com

