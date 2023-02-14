GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a wonderful story of love, friendship and opportunity today! Some of you may’ve heard of the local company, Weller Trucks Parts, which helps keep large trucks moving on the road. Weller is one of many local companies that partner with Beyond 26, a non-profit that connects local businesses with job seekers who have disabilities.

Rachael got the chance to visit Weller, and learn more about Beyond 26, and how it’s changing lives, take a look!

Weller Truck Parts

WellerTruck.com

Sponsored by Weller Truck Parts.