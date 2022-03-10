Weller Truck Parts is hiring for over 50 different roles!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a new job, there’s a great company founded in West Michigan that is growing and looking to hire more staff!

Weller Truck Parts joins us for today’s Job Connect.

Weller Truck Parts

Job Connect
Hiring for manufacturing, janitorial, shipping/receiving, forklift operator, accounting and more
Training provided for all positions (besides accounting)
50+ open positions
1500 Gezon Parkway SW – Grand Rapids
WellerTruck.com/Careers

