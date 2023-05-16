GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our mental health is something we carry with us everywhere we go, every single day when someone is facing difficulties. It touches everything they do, their interactions with family and friends, their work, physical health and everything in between.

That’s why Weller Truck Parts made a goal of taking mental health out of the shadows, in the corner of the room, and placing it front and center. As a result, the company made sweeping changes to its work culture and even hired a chaplain to be a part of the Weller team. We got the chance to visit Weller Truck Parts to learn how their partnership with the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan helped transform their workplace and how employees have embraced those changes too!

Sponsored by Weller Truck Parts.