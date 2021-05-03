WellCare explains what Medicare is, what it covers and why it’s important

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re officially one year into the pandemic and now is an important time to ensure your health and healthcare is covered. For many seniors, that means obtaining the right Medicare plan.

Today, we have Dr. Alan Smith from WellCare to explain Medicare, what it covers and why it’s important to ensure you’ve got the best coverage.

Extra benefits:

Transportation for medical appointments or pharmacy

Fitness memberships including online programs

Annual allowances for over-the-counter medications

Flex cards

Part B give back benefits

Sponsored by WellCare.