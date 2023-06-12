GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Art Museum’s new director and CEO, Cindy Foley, recently started her role and is here to talk about what’s happening at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Foley comes to GRAM following a 17-year tenure at the Columbus Museum of Art, and she has 30 years of experience helping museums cultivate curiosity and drive social engagement. One of the projects she’s most excited about at GRAM is the new Creative Learning Center, a reimagined and expanded education space designed for hands-on creative exploration for guests of all ages.

Opening to the public on Saturday, June 17, guests will enjoy refreshments and light snacks, a guided artmaking activity, and tours of the Creative Learning Center’s new spaces and features.

Admission is free and guests can also enjoy the exhibition opening that day, Message from Our Planet: Digital Art from the Thoma Collection. The exhibition brings together over twenty software, video and light-technology artworks from artists working at the forefront of digital and electronic art. As digital technology becomes intertwined with our everyday existence and continues to advance, new avenues of expression will continue to open for today’s artists.

Grand Rapids Art Museum

101 Monroe Center

616-831-1000

ArtMuseumGR.org