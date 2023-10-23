GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a new face on our eightWest team that we want to introduce you to! She was a part of the WOOD TV8 team back in 2015 for four years, before taking her career to South Carolina and most recently, Florida. Now, she’s back in West Michigan and we’re so excited to welcome her to our team. Meet Elisia Alonso! She will be a reporter for eightWest, fill in host and the face of Live Local. Give Local.