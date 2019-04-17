Welcoming a new beginning with Songkran Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This weekend, a first of its kind New Year Celebration will be happening in Holland. Here to tell us more about the Songkran New Year Festival are Ace, Kavy and Sidney.

Songkran Festival takes place in April every year in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia. The festival marks the beginning of the Thai, Lao and Cambodian New Year. Water is an important element of Songkran, it symbolizes cleansing away the old and welcoming the new beginning of a new year. The rich cultural is a big part of the Southeast Asian and with the growing population in West Michigan, they want to share this tradition with the community.

Join them for an evening of traditional performances, sample authentic food from Southeast Asia and enjoy the main performance of Muay Thai and Lan Xang Troupe.

The Dragon Dancers will kick off the parade at 6pm.It’s free and for the public. If you like to see the main performance, a $20 ticket (donation) fee at the door

