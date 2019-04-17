eightWest

Welcoming a new beginning with Songkran

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 12:57 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 12:57 PM EDT

Welcoming a new beginning with Songkran

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This weekend, a first of its kind New Year Celebration will be happening in Holland. Here to tell us more about the Songkran New Year Festival are Ace, Kavy and Sidney.

Songkran Festival takes place in April every year in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia. The festival marks the beginning of the Thai, Lao and Cambodian New Year. Water is an important element of Songkran, it symbolizes cleansing away the old and welcoming the new beginning of a new year. The rich cultural is a big part of the Southeast Asian  and with the growing population in West Michigan, they want to share this tradition with the community.

Join them for an evening of traditional performances, sample authentic food from Southeast Asia and enjoy the main performance of Muay Thai and Lan Xang Troupe.

The Dragon Dancers will kick off the parade at 6pm.It’s free and for the public. If you like to see the main performance, a $20 ticket (donation) fee at the door

Songkran New Year Festival

  • Saturday, April 20
  • 4PM - 11PM
  • Holland Civic Center
  • Tickets at eventbrite.com
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries