Welcome WOOD TV8’s new Community Strategy Manager Michele DeSelms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A familiar face is returning to West Michigan TV!

Michele DeSelms is WOOD TV8’s new Community Strategy Manager – a role that includes the Connecting with Community brand and partnerships, along with non-profit alliances and community outreach projects.

Michele made West Michigan her home back in 1998, where she helped launch the first 10pm newscast at WXMI – she was the primary anchor for that newscast for 18 years.

“What an amazing opportunity to work with a great team, at a legacy station that is so committed to the community,” said DeSelms. “West Michigan has been my home for the past two decades, and I love connecting with people, and sharing their stories. I’m looking forward to this exciting new adventure!”

“WOOD TV has an outstanding legacy of community service and engagement in West Michigan.” Julie Brinks, General Manager, stated, “Michele is the perfect individual to bring her broadcasting experience and passion for community to the role at a time when the industry is rapidly evolving. Her leadership will enable us to create conversations and partnerships that can bring positive impact and understanding within our diverse communities through the power of local media.”

We are so excited to welcome Michele DeSelms to our WOOD TV team!