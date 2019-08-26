Welcome to the Rosemont Inn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This next spot we’re taking you to is one for the books. A magnificent resort, built in the 1900’s, where the wrap around porch is an inviting as the smiling faces that greet you at the door.

Here’s a look inside the historical landmark, Rosemont Inn Resort Bed and Breakfast.

The Rosemont Inn Receives visitors from all over the world due to its proximity to the lake.

The resort sits across the street from Lake Michigan with access to the Douglas Public Park, where people play during the day and gravitate to watch the sunset at night.

