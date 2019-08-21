Welcome to MI Coast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re kicking off Saugatuck Week with a visit to a store and brand that’s true to the mitten state! It’s called MI Coast, a Michigan-made brand-handcrafted right here in Michigan. Let’s welcome the husband and wife team of Tom Kettlewell and Kim Neppel! MI Coast launched six years ago, starting out as small, designing and hand silk-screen printing all of their clothing in a barn on the east side of the state. They created a mobile store, selling at festivals, parks, pop-ups and trunk shows. They opened their first flagship store in Saugatuck four years ago and have expanded to South Haven as well.
MI Coast Brand
- Michgan Made Active Lifestyle Brand
- 115 Butler Street, Saugatuck MI
- 512 Phoenix Street, South Haven MI
- www.micoast.com
- follow them on IG @mi.coast
- follow them on FB @micoast
Coastal Society Boutique
- A Carefully Curated Boutique & Bar
- for Her. Him. & Home
- 35 Center Street
- Douglas, MI 49406
- online: www.coastalsociety.us
- Follow them on Instagram @coastal.society
- Follow them on Facebook at coastalsociety